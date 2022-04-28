Rams Legend Steven Jackson to Announce Rams First Draft Pick

Jackson will read the name of the Rams first draft selection on Friday.

While the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is only hours away, Rams fans will have to wait well into night two to hear who their team will take with their first draft pick.

However, when that pick is finally announced on Friday night, a Rams legend and fan-favorite will be at the podium announcing the team's selection. The NFL released a list of both active players and legends who will be announcing their team's day two draft picks, which for the Rams is one pick in round three.

Former Rams running back Steven Jackson was selected to announce the Rams round three pick this year unless the Rams do Rams things and decide to trade back even further into the draft.

Jackson, a first-round pick of the Rams in 2004, spent nine seasons with the team and was one of the best running backs in the NFL during his tenure. He would rush for 1,000 yards in eight out of nine seasons while earning three Pro Bowl selections and two Second-team All-Pro selections.

This won't be the first time Jackson has announced the Rams' third-round selection though, as he announced their third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Who was taken with that pick, you might ask? Wide receiver Cooper Kupp with the 69th overall pick out of Eastern Washington.

There is no way to predict who will be available when the Rams finally are on the clock with the 104th pick, or if they will ultimately keep that pick at all. However, if the past is any indicator of the future, the Rams might just strike gold once again with the pick that Jackson announces.

