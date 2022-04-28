Skip to main content

Rams Legend Steven Jackson to Announce Rams First Draft Pick

Jackson will read the name of the Rams first draft selection on Friday.

While the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is only hours away, Rams fans will have to wait well into night two to hear who their team will take with their first draft pick. 

However, when that pick is finally announced on Friday night, a Rams legend and fan-favorite will be at the podium announcing the team's selection. The NFL released a list of both active players and legends who will be announcing their team's day two draft picks, which for the Rams is one pick in round three. 

Former Rams running back Steven Jackson was selected to announce the Rams round three pick this year unless the Rams do Rams things and decide to trade back even further into the draft. 

USATSI_6891208

Steven Jackson

USATSI_6874064

Steven Jackson

USATSI_6906534

Steven Jackson 

Jackson, a first-round pick of the Rams in 2004, spent nine seasons with the team and was one of the best running backs in the NFL during his tenure. He would rush for 1,000 yards in eight out of nine seasons while earning three Pro Bowl selections and two Second-team All-Pro selections. 

This won't be the first time Jackson has announced the Rams' third-round selection though, as he announced their third-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Who was taken with that pick, you might ask? Wide receiver Cooper Kupp with the 69th overall pick out of Eastern Washington. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_10359149
Play

Snead: Rams Want To ‘Attack Instead of Retract’ in NFL Draft

Rams general manager Les Snead is open to trading up or down in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Drunk Sports Show Banner
Play

Rams WR Kupp Interrupts Team's Pre-Draft Press Conference

Kupp joked with general manager Les Snead about 40 times at the combine.

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Real Estate: Cooper Kupp Sells California Home

Kupp recently sold his home in Westlake Village.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
23 hours ago

There is no way to predict who will be available when the Rams finally are on the clock with the 104th pick, or if they will ultimately keep that pick at all. However, if the past is any indicator of the future, the Rams might just strike gold once again with the pick that Jackson announces. 

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765

Cooper Kupp

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_10359149
News

Snead: Rams Want To ‘Attack Instead of Retract’ in NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
Drunk Sports Show Banner
News

Rams WR Kupp Interrupts Team's Pre-Draft Press Conference

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Real Estate: Cooper Kupp Sells California Home

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
USATSI_17699359
News

McVay: Rams Scouring NFL Draft For Players That ‘Fit Within Our Culture’

By Zach DimmittApr 27, 2022
NFL
News

Rams Big Board: Who Could Los Angeles Target On Day 2?

By Cole ThompsonApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17540108
News

Passing on Ray Lewis: Rams Biggest Draft Regret?

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 27, 2022
e2070f745f2249e69134936e7a79d740
News

Rams Reunion? Stafford and Beckham Jr. Remain in Contact

By Timm HammApr 26, 2022
rams movie
News

WATCH: Rams Just Won NFL Draft with Hollywood Hype Video

By Mike FisherApr 26, 2022