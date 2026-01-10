Rams Announce End-of-Year Team Award Winners

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams announced their team awards, putting four spotlights on some of the biggest contributors.

Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award

The Daniel F. Reeves Memorial Award, named after former owner Daniel F. Reeves, who originally moved the Rams from Cleveland to Los Angeles, is meant to be given to the team's MVP and was thus given to quarterback Matthew Stafford .

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stafford , who is in the running for the NFL MVP award, has been electric this season. In one of the best seasons of his storied career, Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, helping the Rams record a third straight playoff birth and Stafford's fourth in the five years he's been with the team.

Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award

The Carroll Rosenbloom Memorial Award, named after former owner Carroll Rosenbloom, is awarded to the team's rookie of the year and was given to tight end Terrance Ferguson.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Ferguson, who edged out Josaiah Stewart for the award, has flashed in limited usage while being the versatile piece to the Rams' 13 personnel offense. Ferguson's ability to be a matchup nightmare has been a near godsend for the team, as many expect Ferguson to take the step into being the NFL's next superstar tight end.

Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award

The Carl Ekern Spirit of the Game Award, named after former Rams' linebacker Carl Ekern, who played his entire NFL career for the franchise from 1976-1988 was given to linebacker Nate Landman. The award is meant for the player who best exemplifies sportsmanship, work ethic, and a continued commitment to his teammates.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Landman, in his first year with the Rams, was named a team captain and defensive signal caller, leading to an unprecedented, multi-year, in-season extension by the team. The Rams in the McVay era have refused to hand out massive deals to off-ball linebackers with Landman changing that policy.

Ed Block Courage Award

The Ed Block Courage Award, named after former Baltimore Colts head athletic trainer Ed Block, is an award meant to symbolize a player who has modeled the traits of sportsmanship and courage while being an inspiration, and thus, was given to left tackle Alaric Jackson.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) and Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jackson battled blood clot issues in the preseason that limited all physical team activities in training camp, outside of walkthroughs and yet, Jackson would start and play in 16 games. Along with the offensive line, Jackson has played a pivotal role in keeping Matthew Stafford upright all season, while Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for a little under 2,000 rushing yards.

