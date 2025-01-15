Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Makes History in Playoff Win
The Los Angeles Rams started their playoff run was a bang on Monday Night in Arizona. The Rams were no match for the Minnesota Vikings. The Rams defeated the Vikings in the Wild Card game on Monday Night in dominant fashion. From start to finish it was all about the team from Los Angeles. And it was a complete team performance.
The Rams defense was a huge reason the team made the playoffs this season. The only question that was left was whether this young defense was ready for the bright lights that are the NFL Playoffs.
The offense with veteran leader and quarterback Matthew Stafford had their best performance of the season when they needed it the most. The offense on the opening drive went down the field and took an early lead. They have the whole Vikings sidelines shock and give them a real welcome to the playoff's moment. They started strong and it set the tempo for the rest of the game.
If there is one thing about this Rams team, is they are not scared of no team and they will go anywhere to battle. They do not care about the outside noise, they hear all the disrespect all year long and they use that to their advantage. They had a dominant performance and just like earlier in the season, they put the remaining playoff teams on notice.
Stafford also did something special in the victory over the Vikings on Monday Night. Stafford with his performance became the first quarterback in the playoffs to have this record.
"According to ESPN Research, Matthew Stafford became the first player in NFL history with multiple passing touchdowns in each of his first six playoff games with a franchise," ESPN NFL Nation Rams Report Sarah Barshop on X/Twitter.
Stafford since coming over to Los Angeles from Detroit has found success. He already has a Super Bowl under his belt with the Rams. Now he is looking to win another one.
They face another challenge in the divisional round. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for a trip to the NFC Championship on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Rams earlier this season but this game will be a whole lot different than their first meeting.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE