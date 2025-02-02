Los Angeles Rams Special Teams Unit's Future is Looking Bright
The Los Angeles Rams special teams unit last season was one, if not the best special teams unit in the National football league.
This Rams unit was special and it went unnoticed most of the season because of the play of the offense and defense. They changed the momentum of games all last year.
The special teams unit went up and down the field making plays whether it was on kick-off, punter return, punt coverage, or making field goals. The Rams were the best of making sure that unit was ready to go on the field and make a play.
"It has been a while since Rams fans have been able to go into January and February knowing who their Specialists are going to be the next fall," said Rams play-by-play announcer J.B. Long on Between the Horns. "I think there is a chance to believe that these guys could become pro bowlers."
"[Ethan] Evans, it is funny as much as we did not think we would call his name, we called his name a ton early throughout the season," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew. "And those reps of punting the ball, pinning guys in the corner and you know kicking it 50 yards, all those things. It came up huge late in the year. You need some of those critical punting situations against the Jets where you pin them, even though they went 99 but you pinned them at the one."
"When you are backed up in Philly, the playoff game and it is bombs away time, he gives you that, flip fields," said former Rams defensive lineman D'Marco Farr. "When the end zone is in play, when you cross the 50 now you got to keep it out of the end zone no touchbacks that is a guy that got better as it went on. And I am glad the Rams resisted the urge to do something at place kicker when he [Joshua Karty] when the whole operation was struggling."
"And we blamed it on Karty. On the outside, you blame the placekicker. I am glad on the inside you can look and see maybe it was not just him. Maybe it was the snap, maybe it was the hold, a lot to the operation but just letting that settle itself down the guy became a weapon for you."
