Underrated Rams Unit Key to Winning Streak
During the Los Angeles Rams four-game winning streak they have found many ways to win games on both sides of the ball. The young defense has stepped up for the other and the offense has helped the defense. But do not forget the Rams special teams unit. This unit has been one of the best in the National Football League over the past month.
The special teams are flipping the field over for the defense to take advantage of. And it has also done a great job setting up the offense with good field position. Having all three units playing their best football late in the season bolds well for the Rams as they make their playoff push.
Kicker Joshua Karty has found his stride lately. Karty struggled early on, but head coach Sean McVay has been behind the rookie kicker all year and it has paid off. Karty has hit multiple big-time field goals during the winning streak as well. Rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington has been the big returner the Rams had been looking for. He has been great on punt coverage as well.
Whittington had a big-time muff punt recovery to seal the game for the Rams in the win over the New York Jets in Week 16.
"Really just try and front the returner. up," said Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington. "He did not fair catch so just getting ready for the tackle and then when he muffed it, you just got to, when you get those opportunities, you got to make them yours. Just jumped on the ball like a cat and it went our way."
Whittington stepped up big early in the season when receivers were out because of injuries. He has now taken a big role on special teams.
"I think I have been learning every week. There is always more work to do but I have a really good special teams coach and a good unit. We all hold each other to a high standard.''
When the special teams set up the team on both sides of the ball, the Rams are just that more dangerous. Rams look to extend winning streak in Week 14.
