Rams News: Los Angeles Reveals 4 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows for OTAs
The Los Angeles Rams issued a press statement on Tuesday announcing the four coaches who will serve as the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for the club's Organized Team Activities this spring. As the presser notes, 2024 marks the second straight season Los Angeles will be mentoring diverse coaching fellows during the team's Mandatory Minicamp and OTAs to help them develop their NFL leadership acument.
CJ Cox will serve as the outside linebackers coach, Jamil Douglas will work as the offensive line coach, Will Blackmon will coach L.A.'s defensive backs, and Kwesi Drake will operate as the Rams defensive line coach.
Cox, who partook in this program with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, is slated to kick off his first year as the University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers' safeties coach, following a three-year Kent State stint as the cornerbacks coach and pass game coordinotar. Douglas, a former guard, played for the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders from 2015-21. Blackmon, also a former player, suited up for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders from 2006-16, winning the Super Bowl with New York in 2011. Drake is currently on the verge of his sixth year coaching for the Jones College Bobcats.
The Rams are about halfway through their OTAs for 2024. Los Angeles will also suit up on Wednesday and Friday, plus June 3-6.
