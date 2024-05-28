Rams News: Where Sean McVay Ranks in DraftKings Coach of the Year Odds
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay guided his club to a major bounceback season in 2023, following an injury-plagued post-Super Bowl hangover season circa 2022. He led L.A. to a 10-7 record and a Wild Card Round berth, though the Rams did fall in that game to ex-Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff and his Detroit Lions, 24-23.
So why does one of the top sportsbooks in the game, DraftKings, award McVay with just the 16th-best odds of taking home Coach of the Year honors for 2024 (+2200, ahead of Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton's +2500 odds but behind Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce's +2000 odds)?
McVay was previously named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in 2017. The 38-year-old wunderkind has already led his squad to two Super Bowl appearances (one with Goff, and one with his replacement Matthew Stafford) in his six seasons at the helm of the franchise. Prior to the Rams gig, he had worked as an offensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the wide receivers coach of the Florida Tuskers, and in various roles with the Washington Redskins from 2010-16.
Perhaps McVay's relatively low odds are due in part to the fact that he's won the award before, and during this first post-Aarond Donald season, oddsmakers are skeptical McVay will push this club to a level that will warrant much surprise from voters.
