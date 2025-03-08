Rams' Scouting Department Forced to Adjust This Offseason
Los Angeles is looking to bolster its roster with veterans and talented rookies this offseason. Rams' general manager Les Snead explained the scouting department's responsibilities and the challenge they will face this offseason.
The Rams look to have a solid offseason, and Snead knows just how vital the scouting department is to helping make that happen.
“I would say this. The best mode, the most efficient and probably most impactful mode of communication is the way we input our evaluations, our assessments, analyses, and what have you into the system. At that point, I can read what everyone is trying to articulate and really compare to where there is organic descent and organic agreement. That's probably the best way," Snead said.
"Sometimes there are large group meetings. Sometimes there are more intimate meetings. Sometimes there are one-on-one phone calls. Sometimes there are just the old natural how we communicate. Someone at a pro day, gets really jacked or disturbed about something and it's a simple text. At the end of the day, I do think the way we structure and how everyone's voice is not necessarily heard, but read, analyzed, and assessed is probably the best way we communicate."
The Rams' scouting department will have to move forward without a critical member from the past few seasons. Former director of scouting strategy James Gladstone recently left to become the general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving a void.
Snead noted that the Rams will have their work cut out for them this offseason as they move forward without Gladstone. Still, Los Angeles must find a way to have a solid offseason, even with multiple moving parts within the organization.
"Man, that's definitely a long list. Hey, [Reporter] Jourdan [Rodrigue], maybe you get back on and help out. You spent some time going through our system. It would take a long time to name them now at the end of the day," Snead said. "As the director of scouting strategy, he definitely was someone who connected that collective together. He was definitely someone who articulated the vision that we had to them and what we were trying to accomplish in the missions of each phase."
