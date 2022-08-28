Sean McVay Provides Updates on Health of RB's Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

There is no reason to doubt the Los Angeles Rams' offensive prowess, especially when they averaged 27.1 points per game last season, good for seventh in the NFL.

Well, at the very least their passing attack was potent, with the superstar duo of quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp leading the charge. On the ground, though, it was a different story.

Last season the Rams' rushing attack was far from dependable, finishing the regular season ranked 25th in rushing yards, 28th in rushing touchdowns and 25th in yards per carry.

A big part of that was running back Cam Akers missing a majority of the season with a torn Achilles he suffered during the offseason. While Darrell Henderson Jr. was solid in his place, there is no doubt that the Rams are eagerly waiting to see Akers on the field, fully healthy this season.

With both running backs dealing with injuries that have caused them, some fans were concerned about when they would see either back on the field. However, following the Rams' preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Sean McVay elaborated on when he expects to see both on the field, with the Rams set to practice this week.

“Darrell definitely will (practice),” McVay said. “Darrell was able to run full speed today. We were able to get a workout in on the grass. Cam wasn’t able to do that quite yet, but I’m really excited about getting Darrell back out there for us.”

As the Rams begin their Super Bowl defense, there is no reason to doubt their passing attack. However, if Akers and Henderson Jr. aren't fully healthy ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, then it could take another monumental season from Stafford and the receivers to get the Rams back to the Super Bowl.

