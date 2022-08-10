Sean McVay: 'Three Guys We Feel Good About' in Rams TE Room

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare for their Super Bowl defense in 2022, maintaining their high-powered offense will play a key role in their ability to do so. While the star receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson duo will lead the way, the Rams will also seek production from their other weapons.

If the Rams can get consistent production out of their tight end position, they shouldn't miss a beat. They will be getting Tyler Higbee back from injury, which marks a big boost for their offense. In 15 games last season Higbee caught 61 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns.

Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins, who serve as Higbee's backups, stepped up in his absence in the playoffs, contributing to the Rams' Super Bowl run. Now, as Higbee returns for the 2022 season, Rams coach Sean McVay noted the development of Higbee's backups throughout training camp.

"There's definitely going to be spots that we want to utilize both those players," McVay said. "We feel like those guys were able to use their experience to be able to translate that to confidence going into training camp."

"Those three guys have played in real games that are big-time games. I think those guys picked up where they left off. We want to see them continue to improve, but we've got three guys we feel good about in that room.”

There is little doubt that the Rams will get a high level of production from Kupp and Robinson, which will ultimately lead to fewer targets for the Rams' three tight ends. However, if they take those limited targets and turn them into big gains or chunk plays, this Rams' offense could yet again be one of the best in the NFL and on their way to a second straight Lombardi Trophy.

