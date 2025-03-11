Rams Should Go After Sleeper Cornerback in Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come.
The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
The defense was special last season, and they will only get better this offseason. The Rams defense was the unit that kept them in games and gave them the chance to get back into the division race and end up winning it in 2024. The Rams young defense also showed out in the playoffs.
The Rams are now focused on acquiring the final pieces for their defense this offseason, which they can achieve in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams have a proven track of identifying talent that is ready to contribute immediately in their rookie year.
One area they need to focus on in the upcoming draft is the cornerback position. The Rams cornerback spots last season were a weakness but they can turn it into a strength like the rest of the defense.
The Rams can take talented cornerback Upton Stout as a sleeper pick in the late rounds out of Western Kentucky.
"An undersized cornerback who spent much of his time playing wide corner, Stout has the twitch and athleticism to project inside. What he lacks in length, he makes up for with his competitiveness. He’s a natural pattern reader with the hips and feet to match breaks without giving up much separation," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"There are times he fails to trust his cover talent, holding and grabbing without cause. He’s fairly instinctive and has the short-area burst to squeeze throwing windows. Stout’s physical profile could hurt his draft standing, but the determination and athleticism will be hard to ignore."
The Rams will have a special defense for years to come and adding the rest of the pieces can turn it into an elite group and cause problems for every offense in the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE