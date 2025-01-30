Are the Rams a Couple of Pieces Away from Winning it All Next Season?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
But now as the Rams are in the offseason there are many unknowns. The biggest one is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has not made a decision yet if he wants to come back or call it a career.
The front office also has to decide on which veteran players they want to bring back next season. Or do they want to go into next season with a new group? Cooper Kupp can be on the move if both sides cannot agree on a new contract that will have to be team-friendly.
If the Rams run it back with the same group and add a couple of pieces that they need, they can find themselves as one of the favorites to make the Super Bowl next season.
"I think this is a fascinating offseason setup and it all starts with QB1," said Rams Play-by-Play announcer J.B. Long on Between the Horns. "Because I think the majority of our audience and I could be wrong is kind of in this camp. The Rams are a couple of pieces away. One or two on offense. One or two on defense from being a Super Bowl favorite again with Stafford at the switch."
"Or and I am not necessarily inclined to go this direction, but I could hear the case that maybe this is the perfect juncture to start a new chapter. Maybe not. But you could go out on a high note with a feel-good season."
"I think if you want to win and you believe you have a chance to win, you have to lock him in," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew. "He just gives you a different dynamic. I know he is getting older but what he was able to do ... He never once threw his guys under the bus. He always talked about getting better. And to me, that is very rare."
