Los Angeles Rams superstars were set to appear in the Top 20 of the the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 headed into the final release of the player-voted poll Sunday night.

But defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and receiver Cooper Kupp improved on those projections, as the dynamic trio all crept into the Top 10.

Donald (No. 2) Kupp (No. 4), and Ramsey (No. 9) are the first triad of teammates to be in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Players list since the player-voted rankings began in 2011.

In the past, a previously successful or Super Bowl-winning season the year before often determined a player's spot on the Top 100 list.

But even without a ring following February's Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Ramsey, Donald, and Kupp were all prepared to be highly-rated by their NFL peers as the latest installment of the annual rankings approached.

The Rams concluded preseason play Saturday with a 16-7 loss on the road against the Bengals. No starters played for Rams coach Sean McVay in the three-game exhibition slate.

But now, as the focus shifts to defending their crown, the Rams will have to be prepared earlier than the rest of the league. LA will host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium for the season-opening game of 2022 on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Donald and Ramsey will be tasked with going up against Bills dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, who was tabbed as the 13th-best player on the Top 100.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.