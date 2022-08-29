Skip to main content
NFL Top 100 Players List: Rams Make History

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY

NFL Top 100 Players List: Rams Make History

Los Angeles dominated NFL Network's list of the Top 100 Players.

Los Angeles Rams superstars were set to appear in the Top 20 of the the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2022 headed into the final release of the player-voted poll Sunday night.

But defensive lineman Aaron Donald, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and receiver Cooper Kupp improved on those projections, as the dynamic trio all crept into the Top 10.

Donald (No. 2) Kupp (No. 4), and Ramsey (No. 9) are the first triad of teammates to be in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Players list since the player-voted rankings began in 2011. 

In the past, a previously successful or Super Bowl-winning season the year before often determined a player's spot on the Top 100 list. 

But even without a ring following February's Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Ramsey, Donald, and Kupp were all prepared to be highly-rated by their NFL peers as the latest installment of the annual rankings approached. 

The Rams concluded preseason play Saturday with a 16-7 loss on the road against the Bengals. No starters played for Rams coach Sean McVay in the three-game exhibition slate. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

QLake

Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Plans for Rookies Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast

The Rams have an extensive track record of success with late-round draft picks in the secondary.

By Daniel Flick
bryce perkins
Play

Rams QB2? Bryce Perkins Evaluates His Future After Highlight-Filled Preseason

Perkins was one of the no-doubt stars for the Rams this preseason.

By Zach Dimmitt
Snip20220828_166

WATCH: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Stars As New Voice of Little Caesar

Stafford can now add voice actor to his resume.

By Geoff Magliochetti

But now, as the focus shifts to defending their crown, the Rams will have to be prepared earlier than the rest of the league. LA will host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium for the season-opening game of 2022 on Thursday, Sept. 8. 

Donald and Ramsey will be tasked with going up against Bills dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, who was tabbed as the 13th-best player on the Top 100. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

QLake
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals Plans for Rookies Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast

By Daniel Flick
bryce perkins
News

Rams QB2? Bryce Perkins Evaluates His Future After Highlight-Filled Preseason

By Zach Dimmitt
Snip20220828_166
News

WATCH: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Stars As New Voice of Little Caesar

By Geoff Magliochetti
dxtuutkldfzzvg4lvavy
News

Next Man Up: Can Rams Undrafted LB Sneak Onto 53-Man Roster?

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Darrell Henderson Jr.
News

Sean McVay Provides Updates on Health of RB's Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

By Connor Zimmerlee
lance
News

Deadline Looming: Final LA Rams 53-Man Roster Projection

By Matt Galatzan
John Wolford
News

Why Did Rams QB John Wolford Miss Preseason Game vs. Bengals?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_18925042
News

McVay Addresses Rams Vs. Bengals Practice Brawl

By Anthony Wood