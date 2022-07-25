Rams WR Van Jefferson Looking To 'Prove Himself Right' In Training Camp

Van Jefferson has an early wake-up call. How early? That depends on when his newborn, Champ, elects to need a feeding or diaper change.

"Yeah he keeps us up," Jefferson joked with reporters Saturday. "But, we try to find some sleep in there.”

There's plenty of news in Jefferson's life entering his third season with the Los Angeles Rams. He and his wife, Samaria, have a new son to add to their family. He also is new to terms of winning a championship.

The biggest — and perhaps most under the radar — the move is working with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. With Kevin O'Connell leaving for the Minnesota Vikings, Rams coach Sean McVay made a phone call to Lexington, Kentucky, hoping to add his former quarterbacks coach.

The offense is similar since McVay designs it, but certain play calls, audibles and other tidbits might be different.

"He's familiar with the offense," Jefferson said. "I think it's not going to lose a beat with him being here and he's an awesome guy and we're excited to have him. I can't wait to get to practice with him.”

Jefferson hopes to expand his role on offense with the departures of receiver Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. Currently, he still is projected to be the team's No. 3 receiver with the addition Pro Bowler Allen Robinson likely filling in as Woods' initial replacement.

Robinson, who signed a three-year deal this offseason, is looking to rebound with quarterback Matthew Stafford after a down year in Chicago. Multiple analysts consider the former Bears star a top 20 receiver, but a lackluster season under the franchise tag puts pressure on him to live up to expectations.

While Robinson trained in Miami this offseason, Jefferson stayed in Los Angeles to care for his family. The two didn't need to connect as both attended the same high school in Detroit before Jefferson moved to Brentwood, Tennessee.

"He's a true pro. I'm glad he's on the team," Jefferson said of Robinson. "He has come in and taken a great mindset to just do the right things. You can see that in his play and the way he goes about his practice habits. I'm excited to have him. I’m excited to play with him.”

Like most Rams players, Jefferson is holding himself to a different standard this year. Carrying the title of champion means there's pressure to duplicate the same results. There hasn't been a back-to-back Super Bowl champion since 2004 when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Rams are in prime contention to be the first to end the streak.

Jefferson views the new season as a "fresh start" to correct the mistakes during his second year in the pros. Most of the players feel the same. Jefferson also isn't trying to impress the coaches for more reps.

His top priority is living up to his standard. Perhaps it correlates with McVay's as well.

"[I'm] really just honing in on myself, staying constant, staying consistent and being confident in my ability," said Jefferson. "I think it's just more about just me proving myself right than me proving other people wrong.”

