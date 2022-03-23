Skip to main content

Rams Post Heartfelt Robert Woods Tribute Following Trade

The Rams took to Twitter to post an emotional tribute video to longtime fan favorite Woods.

After five seasons with the Rams, Robert Woods this week was traded to the Tennessee Titans following the signing of Allen Robinson, concluding the tenure of a fan favorite in Los Angeles. 

Robert Woods hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

Robert Woods scores against the New York Giants.

Robert Woods.

The NFL is a business, however, and the Rams felt that signing Robinson and trading away Woods would maximize their chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions. Despite that, it was still emotional for the organization and fans to see Woods go, while the Rams made sure they traded him to the best possible situation, all in an effort to do right by the player.

Woods was not only a fan favorite but one of the most loved guys on the team, as he was seen being embraced by Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp in an emotional moment following the Rams beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LVI. Not only did Kupp share an emotional moment with Woods after the NFC Championship Game, but he also penned a heartfelt goodbye to Woods upon learning he had been traded.

Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd celebrate during the Los Angeles Rams Championship Parade. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods celebrate during the Rams Super Bowl parade. 

USATSI_17168667

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp

USATSI_17699224

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp

Now, as his Rams journey comes to an end, the team couldn't send Woods off in silence. Instead, on Wednesday morning the Rams took to Twitter to offer a tribute video to Woods, with highlights spanning all of his five seasons as a Ram.

Woods, while traded for what should be a better future for both him and the Rams, will always be a fan favorite in Ram nation, as seen by his tribute video. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

