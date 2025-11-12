Fantasy Regression Might Be Inevitable for this Rams Star
The Los Angeles Rams have been a thoroughly elite offense in the 2025 NFL season. Through the first 10 weeks of the year, they're sitting in the NFC's fifth seed at 7-2 and are within arm's reach of surpassing the Seattle Seahawks to claim the top spot in the West division. They've done so largely behind the strength of their attack.
Nine games in, the Rams are fifth in the league in yards per game with 373.3 and fifth in scoring with 27.9 points on average. Not only has this offense given LA a legitimate shot at another Super Bowl, but it's also brought several fantasy football owners' hopes of their own championship this year.
LA is currently fielding several elite options at their respective positions. Matthew Stafford is tied for fifth among quarterbacks with 21.1 points per game, Kyren Williams is a top-10 running back with 16.6 average full-PPR points, and both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are top-eight wide receivers this season. Can the Rams keep up this incredible pace?
Is Davante Adams headed for a cliff?
Davante Adams is doing the seemingly impossible in the 2025 season. Through nine games, he's well within the top 10 fantasy wide receivers in scoring despite being the clear WR2 on his own team. To be fair, though, he's neck and neck with Puka Nacua in targets, just behind with 78 to Nacua's 79 this year.
However, he's played an extra game-and-a-half due to Nacua's high ankle sprain earlier this season. A huge chunk of Adams' fantasy production has come from his nose for the end zone, as he's currently leading the NFL with nine touchdown receptions. This is exactly why the Rams brought him in, though, to give Matthew Stafford an elite red-zone threat. However, it's impossible not to worry about some regression coming for him in the second half of the fantasy season. Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke believes it's inevitable and suggests that Adams' owners sell high before it's too late:
"The Rams have the fourth-worst schedule for wide receivers over the rest of the season. Most notably, he faces the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons in the fantasy playoffs. Both teams are in the top 10 at preventing fantasy points to wide receivers. Both teams have allowed relatively more fantasy points to running backs, so those could be games where Los Angeles focuses more heavily on its run game."
"Anytime someone has an exceptionally high touchdown rate, particularly over a short period of time rather than spread out over several games, there is a good chance there is some regression to the mean. That would leave Adams with fewer touchdowns over the rest of the season."
