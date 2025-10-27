3 Underrated Rams' Untouchables Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a hot start in the 2025 NFL season. At 5-2, they've put themselves in a great position to make a run at the playoffs and establish themselves as top-tier title contenders coming out of their Week 8 bye. However, they haven't been able to separate themselves from the pack in a loaded NFC West division.
The Rams can hope that they'll be able to win enough games to notch one of the conference's three Wild Card spots, but emerging on top of the division would clearly be the best way to guarantee themselves a shot at the Super Bowl. To do so, they might need to be aggressive before the November 4 trade deadline to shore up the few holes they do have on the roster. In doing so, there are a few underrated names that LA needs to make untouchable in any potential talks.
Rams' young talent deserves more credit
1. Terrance Ferguson
The Los Angeles Rams have been able to give themselves a quick turnaround after their 2022 Super Bowl run with some shrewd drafting, shoring up their depth with some impressive young talent. The team may have found its next offensive cornerstone in Terrance Ferguson.
Coming from a loaded tight end class, he was taken by LA with the 46th-overall pick in the second round out of Oregon. Playing behind Tyler Higbee, Ferguson hasn't had a ton of opportunities yet, but he's capitalized on them when they do come his way. On the season, he's caught two of his four targets for 52 yards and a touchdown. He looks like an explosive weapon that they'll want to continue to develop and extend their contendership with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
2. Steve Avila
Coming into the season, the Rams' offensive line was a big question mark. There was fear that they wouldn't be able to adequately protect an aging and injury-prone Stafford. However, the O-line has been surprisingly effective thus far. A big reason why has been the improved play of third-year guard Steve Avila.
Through seven games, he's earned a 72.0 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, a 75.5 in pass blocking, and a 76 overall. Those marks rank 10th, ninth, and fourth among guards, respectively.
3. Shaun Dolac
Part of the Rams' resurgence has been led by hitting on their top draft picks, such as Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, and Byron Young. However, hitting on later selections and even undrafted free agents is also key to great roster building. LA did exactly that with linebacker Shaun Dolac.
Undrafted out of Buffalo, where he led the NCAA in total tackles in 2022, Dolac has brought his effort and intensity to the pros for the Rams. He's turned out to be a fantastic rotation player for them so far. In 107 special teams snaps, he's racked up eight tackles and two assists, earning an 86.4 grade from PFF. He's also been excellent in his handful of defensive plays as well, with an 84.2 overall mark in 35 snaps.
