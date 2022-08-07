Skip to main content

WATCH: Rams K Matt Gay Imitates Batman on Mic'd Up

Gay's appearance in front of the microphone was a banner day for specialists across the league.

Who said the life of a professional kicker during training camp was boring?

While the on-field part of the job might not be as busy as it is for other positions, Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay has continued to find ways to have fun at camp, as he showed during his turn on "mic'd up."

The Rams' Pro Bowl kicker is coming off a season in which he went 40 of 44 on field goals and 59 of 60 on extra points, including postseason performance. With his kicking game featuring consistent form, Gay used his free time to work on something else - his batman impression.

"You can't succumb to the fear," muttered Gay in his best batman voice. "You must be greater than what the public sees you as."

By all accounts, Gay turned in solid efforts on both the field and microphone. Watch here:

When he wasn't doing batman monologues, Gay orchestrated football versions of bocce and golf, competing against punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Matthew Orzech.

If Gay's football career takes a turn for the worse, the 28-year-old from Utah seems to have a promising career in the evaluation department, offering a full scouting report of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

"We're talking about 9 - he's just slinging one to the sideline," Gay said. "Effortless, tight spiral. I mean, this guy is ridiculous. Running the wrong way, opens up his body..."

Remembering on and off that he was mic'd up, Gay took Los Angeles' sound and editing crew through the ringer, but nevertheless delivered quality content. After proclaiming at the start that his turn on the microphone was going to be "electric," Gay more than lived up to the hype.

