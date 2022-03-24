Skip to main content

'I've Come From Nothing': Rams WR Tutu Atwell Wants to Prove 'Clowns' Wrong

Atwell is ready to step up and be a key member of the Rams offense.

Taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Tutu Atwell came into a less-than-demanding situation for a rookie wide receiver. Atwell came into a loaded wide receiver room featuring Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson, which meant he was unlikely to see the field much at all in his rookie campaign.

As a result, Atwell did not see a single snap on the offensive side of the ball but was utilized on special teams as an occasional punt and kick returner. He returned 10 punts for 54 yards in 2021 to go with five kickoff returns for 84 yards, averaging 17.4 yards per return on kickoffs. Atwell saw his rookie season cut short, however, due to a shoulder injury. 

But now?

"I've come from nothing,'' Atwell tweeted recently. "It's all gonna pay off ... (it's) just the beginning.''

Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell tackled returning a punt against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tutu Atwell

Now, with Woods traded and with the uncertain future of Odell Beckham Jr., Atwell is ready to step into a bigger role in the Rams offense and fully utilize his abilities. 

Atwell features blazing speed and an ability to create huge chunks of yards after the catch. He flashed these abilities in his last season at Louisville, hauling in 46 catches for 625 yards, averaging 13.6 yards per catch. 

Tutu Atwell

Tutu Atwell scores a touchdown against Syracuse.

Tutu Atwell

While Atwell displayed speed and an ability to make defenders miss in the open field while at Louisville, his size has led to a lot of analysts doubting his ability to be anything more than a special teams member or depth at the wide receiver position. 

Safe to say Atwell is well aware of the doubts surrounding him and his ability to be a successful NFL wide receiver, as he voiced his confidence in himself on Twitter in a message to those who have criticized him.

"I love being counted out,'' he wrote. "It only makes me go harder to prove you clowns wrong.'' 

Atwell will undoubtedly look to prove his doubters wrong in the 2022 season and send a message that despite his size, he can be a core member of a highly talented wide receivers room. 

