Rams News: Matthew Stafford Given Hall of Fame Support By Former LA QB
Former 12-year NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, who retired after a season as Jared Goff's backup on the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, offered a surprising take in response to an X quiz about whether Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson or Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford is more Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy.
At this phase in their careers, Stafford is significantly better, yes. The undersized Wilson, who stands at a listed 5-foot-11, racked up accolades during his Seattle Seahawks prime from 2012-21. During that time, the former No. 75 pick out of Wisconsin in the 2012 NFL Draft was a one-time All-Pro Second Teamer, a nine-time Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion, and the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. He led the league in passer rating in 2015 and passing touchdowns in 2017.
Now, however, the 35-year-old Wilson is rumored to be competing against another quarterback castaway, ex-Chicago Bears signal caller Justin Fields, for the right to start in Pittsburgh.
While 36-year-old Stafford, the No. 1 pick out of Georgia in 2009, has only been named to a Pro Bowl team twice. He was also the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year while with the Detroit Lions in 2011 and made the Detroit Lions All-Time Team. But Stafford is still firmly installed as a starter on a fringe Super Bowl contender this year, and could conceivably continue to rack up Pro Bowl appearances for at least the next few years. Should the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Stafford win another title and make, say, two more Pro Bowl berths, would that be enough for him to be considered Hall of Fame-worthy?
Last year, Stafford passed for 3,965 yards (11th-most in t he NFL), 24 touchdowns (tied for 11th-most) and notched a 63.5 quarterback rating.
Despite Orlovsky's claim, it's pretty clear that Wilson, not Stafford, is the no-brainer future Hall of Famer. But Stafford is, at present, much better, and his story is still being written. Wilson's seems to be ending far sooner.
