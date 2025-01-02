Matthew Stafford Requests Police Assistance For Extended Home Security
In recent months, the NFL's biggest names have dominated the headlines, not for their flashy play but due to the recent trend of home invasions and robberies suffered throughout the country. Kansas City's Travis Kelce and longtime NFL veteran Linval Joseph are some of the recent victims allegedly targeted by an organized crime ring.
An even more concerning incident occurred earlier this season as Cincinnati's QB Joe Burrow was not only the victim of a break-in but while his Bengals were playing the Cowboys in Dallas, but someone was watching Burrow's home during the incident.
Athletes are targeted due to their high salaries but the victims of such heinous actions are often their families. In response to these actions, Matthew Stafford has taken precautionary measures to ensure the protection of his family and property. According to Newsweek, Stafford reached out to local law enforcement to find "weak zones" in his home.
Newsweek also claimed that the thieves schemed their attacks "by tracking team schedules and players' social media accounts, the criminals wait until the homes are empty—often during games—before quickly gaining access and stealing valuables, including cash, jewelry, watches, and handbags, with a focus on master bedrooms and closets." Obviously, as in Burrow's situation, that isn't always the case.
As the current third seed in the NFC West, the Rams are likely to play at least one road game if they make a run to the Super Bowl. The NFL has released memos in recent months warning against such extended periods away from one's property, which is when many of the burglaries have occurred in recent weeks and months.
It is alleged that the organized crime ring responsible for the multitude of cash grabs originated in South America and they use time-tested methods to scout locations including extended surveillance, blending into the community as either service workers or local citizens simply out and about.
The NFL, NFLPA, and local law enforcement are taking precautions around the league to curtail the recent robberies. It is expected that greater emphasis will be put on the protection of current and former players as the league enters the postseason. The FBI has had a continued involvement in stopping the unnamed crime ring.
