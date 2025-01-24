McVay Addresses WR Cooper Kupp's Frustrations with the Team
After being eliminated from the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams have a crucial offseason on the horizon. Los Angeles has numerous players set to hit free agency, including some of their most productive players over the past few seasons.
In the Rams' Wild Card playoff game and the final three regular-season games, Rams veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp finished with five combined receptions on 10 targets for 82 yards. The veteran wide receiver respectfully expressed his struggles down the stretch, prompting a response from Rams head coach Sean McVay.
"I think what he said was accurate," McVay said. "All you can do from a receiver perspective… Am I separating and am I doing the things that I'm asked on every single play? I think he can be proud of that. I was really pleased and proud of the way that he led and the way that he handled himself.
"Certainly, when you're a guy of his caliber that's made the kind of impact from just the statistical perspective, I thought it was an outstanding illustration of his leadership, but I think there were some frustrating things overall just from some of the inconsistencies throughout the course of the year, especially from an offensive perspective that we'll need to address. That'll be something that we will really be intentional about this offseason. I was proud of Cooper. I thought he did a nice job."
With the season just ending, McVay wanted to avoid misunderstandings by not letting the raw emotions of the playoff loss or multiple uncertain futures in the locker room take over. McVay noted he hopes to let things play out over the offseason.
"Here's what I'll tell you. I think you know from our time together how much those guys have meant to me personally, professionally, and what they mean to our football team," McVay said. "Like anything else, let's let the emotions of the season die down. Let's really sit down with ownership, with the rest of the leadership group, with our coaching staff and let's really evaluate... alright, what's the best thing for the Rams football team moving into 2025? I'm sure grateful and appreciative of those guys and what they've meant to me both personally and professionally."
