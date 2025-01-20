Rams Continued to Rally Around Each Other in Time of Need
The Los Angeles Rams just wrapped up a critical road matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles while adjusting to life since wildfires spread across Los Angeles last week and continue to disrupt everyday life in the city.
The Rams' Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings being relocated was a small example of how much the wildfires in the area have impacted things. After a convincing win over the Vikings on Monday night, veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp noted the team has continued to rally around each other in the aftermath of the city's tragedy.
“I think there are a lot of guys that are feeling it in a lot of different ways," Kupp said. "Some guys grew up around here or have family here that are not only affected, but their whole family is feeling the effects of this. I think that’s kind of the thing that us going away together and the Rams bringing everyone to Arizona, I think that’s what you could feel.
"You could feel just that many people around. People are affected by these things and it's felt deeply. That was just family. We connect with the friends and people’s friends whose lives have been uprooted. Who knows what's going to happen. You want to support them in any way you can. All this tragedy and all this stuff that's so terrible.
"There are so many people that want to help. I do think that on the flip side of this thing, you're going to get an opportunity to see the Los Angeles people who are oftentimes in the media shedding a bad light. You're going to see the generosity. You're going to see people that are selfless who are wanting to help step outside of themselves for a little bit to be able to step in other people's shoes and say, ‘How can I get my hands dirty and help people out?’ I'm excited for that.”
Rams head coach Sean McVay credited his team with handling both personal and professional duties simultaneously, even though the Rams are dealing with much more off the field than any other playoff team.
"Not saying that it's more important than anything that's going on right now," McVay said. "We know where the priorities lie, but I think you can take care of both at the same time, and our guys have done an incredible job of being able to manage that, illustrated by last week. We can sit here and say, 'Oh, the challenges of a short week and different things like that.' We're not going to allow it to be an excuse. We have to be at our best on Sunday at 3:00 PM in Philadelphia. We love the opportunity and the challenge, and here we go.
