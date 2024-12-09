McVay Has Interesting Remarks For Rams Star WR Nacua
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) defeated the Buffalo Bills (10-3) by a score of 44-42 on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium behind a career-best performance from second-year wide receiver Puka Nacua. Head coach Sean McVay spoke postgame regarding his value to this team.
Nacua finished the game with a season-high 162 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and one rushing score with 16 rushing yards on five carries. He impact the game in several ways and was making big catch after big catch with 12 receptions on 14 total targets.
Just over half of quarterback Matthew Stafford's passing yards (320) were to Nacua as he was targeted early and often with the Bills defense being clueless on how to stop him from catching the ball. He was the catalyst to victory as the Rams scored their highest point total of the season.
Midway through the fourth quarter with the Rams leading by just three points and the Bills mounting a comeback, the Rams went on an 11-play, 71 yards drive that took nearly seven minutes and was capped off with a 19-yard touchdown to Nacua, his third touchdown reception of the season.
That score would ultimately be the difference as it extended the Rams lead to two scores. The Bills would grab a late touchdown with a minute to play and the Rams sealed a win on their next drive to run out the clock.
McVay could not have been more pleased with the offensive explosion in the win, but gave immense credit to Nacua for his ability to not only impact the game in a winning way, but be contagious with his energy and effort which leads his teammates to follow suit and perform at a high level.
"He was such an igniter today," McVay said. "I thought obviously, Matthew [Stafford] was in total command, I thought Kyren [Williams] and Blake [Corum] both had some really tough hard earned runs. Thought the line were straining a little bit, but Puka [Nacua], for him to come up the way that he did, ultimately to be able to cap that drive off that put us up nine points, loved to be able to get the extra point there, but he was awesome. -- He's so physically and mentally tough, love him, he's such a igniter, is one of the biggest compliments I can give somebody. You elevate everybody around you you, bring an energy to this football team and he certainly did that today."
The Rams will look ahead to Thursday Night Football on a short week as they will play their fourth divisional game of the season in another must-win situation against the San Francisco 49ers (6-7). Nacua has four 100+ yard receiving games this season and will look to do it once again next week.
