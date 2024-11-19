Rams' Superstar Earns Massive Comparison
The Los Angeles Rams picked up a crucial win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, and it was thanks much in part to the performances of their top two receivers.
Both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp had brilliant games, with Nacua logging seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.
Afterward, Nacua earned a rather massive comparison from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
"He brings a physical presence to the perimeter that wears on a defense, and can have an effect on the whole game," Breer wrote. "You never see the guy go down on first contact. He looks a lot like Anquan Boldin used to, in that way."
At 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, Nacua has a similar build to Boldin, who was 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds during his playing days.
Boldin was certainly a bit sturdier, but their impacts on the field—and the way they attack opposing defensive backs—is definitely similar.
Boldin spent 14 years in the NFL between 2003 and 2016, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.
He made three trips to the Pro Bowl and posted seven 1,000-yard campaigns throughout his career, topping out at 1,402 yards in 2005.
Funny enough, Nacua already eclipsed that number during his rookie campaign, when he racked up 1,486 receiving yards on 105 receptions last season. He also scored six touchdowns.
Nacua, who played his collegiate football at BYU, was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He has missed five games this year due to a knee injury, but during his time on the gridiron, he has been terrific, catching 28 passes for 373 yards and a score.
Heck, part of the reason why Los Angeles is just 5-5 on the season is because Nacua was sidelined for a considerable amount of time.
The Rams have certainly begun to right the ship. They began the year 1-4 but has since gone 4-1, with their only loss being a lifeless Monday night defeat to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.
Los Angeles will face the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.
