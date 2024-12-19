Multiple Rams Featured In Upcoming Wide Receiver Duel In New York
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) will hit the road this weekend to match up against the struggling New York Jets (4-10) at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 16. There will be star-studded talent all over the field and it will be very interesting to watch all four pass catchers display their talents.
The Rams feature a pair of likely Pro Bowl selections in the receiver room with veteran Cooper Kupp and second-year star Puka Nacua. The pair have combined for 1,462 receiving yards on 124 receptions and nine touchdown grabs this season.
Kupp and Nacua have been the centerpieces of the Rams offense for the past two seasons and will continue to play in those roles this weekend against one of the best pass defenses in the NFL. Even with missed time, the pair of Rams receivers have brought immense production since returning.
There is arguably no better receiver duo in the league besides those two, but the Jets will have something to say about it as they two of the best receivers in the league on their team as well with young star Garrett Wilson and All-Pro veteran Davante Adams.
Wilson is the team leader in receptions (84) and receiving yards (933) and has played in all 14 games for the Jets this season. Adams joined the team late after a trade with the failing Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) and has posted very solid numbers since making the switch.
In just eight games this year, Adams has posted 651 receiving yards on 49 grabs with five touchdown receptions. He is coming off the best game of the season with 198 receiving yards on 12 catches with a pair of touchdowns. He will seek another big game to play spoiler against the Rams at home.
Both teams feature one young star and another seasoned veteran that continues to play at an extremely high level as their careers start to age. The type of talent that each team posseses at the wide receiver is nearly identical and the matchup will surely feature some highlight-reeel plays.
The Rams will need to get Nacua and Kupp rolling early and often which has not been tough to do for them this season. Although, Kupp is coming off a game with zero receptions and zero yards and must find a way to get back on track this week, facing another highly skilled receiver room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE