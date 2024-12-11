Why Rams' WR Nacua Might Make This the Best Offense of the McVay Era
The Los Angeles Rams are picking the right time to play their best football. The Rams head into Week 15 winning two in a row. The Rams want to make it three in a row against divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The way the Rams are playing is not surprising to some because many have seen it before.
"The Rams looking like this, they looked like their Super Bowl season on offense," said Rich Eisen on his "The Rich Eisen Show." "Now they do have some pass rushers. They can really put the heat on people man. Jared Verse, I believe despite how well the corners are playing ... I think Jared Verse is the Defensive Rookie of the Year. I just like the way he plays. He is really freaking good. But if that rush does not get home I am concerned about the back end of the Rams defense. But I am not concerned about if they are going to put up a 40."
"[Matthew] Stafford got ten touchdowns and no picks over his last four starts. And they are 10-1 in December since [Sean] McVay and Les Sneed brought Stafford to Los Angeles from Detroit. This is Stafford time in Los Angeles, and we are seeing it."
"And many of those wins in December and certainly the Super Bowl year that I am talking about did not feature a guy who is featured now because he was on the campus at BYU at the time. Puka Nacua is a revlation. As I mention is he the best receiver in the NFL? Bros, ladies, out there ... you got to make the case he is up there on the list ... In the history of the NFL, here is the list of players to have 12 or more receptions in a game, 150 or more receives in that game, and score one in the air and one on the ground, the list is Puka Nacua."
"If they can just protect Stafford ... if they cannot control the trenches Kyren Williams cannot go off either but the Rams are a dangerous team."
The Rams have multiple weapons on offense that teams have a tough time matching up with when the offensive line is protecting Stafford.
