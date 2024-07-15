New Rams Offseason Signing Listed as Crucial Piece To Success in 2024
One of the bigger offseason moves for the Los Angeles Rams was landing offensive guard Jonah Jackson to a three-year deal that is worth $51 million. Jackson was one of the top options on the free agent market so his signing with the Rams came as a little bit of a surprise.
Los Angeles has embraced a more physical approach to the offense so the need for more strength up front was apparent. The Rams believe that Jackson can help with this need and he may be key to how they fare this year.
Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire detailed why Jackson will be so important to the overall success of the Rams this season
"Jackson is entering his first season with the Rams and he’s already viewed as one of the team’s most important players. With Los Angeles aiming to be a physical, ground-and-pound offense, Jackson is going to be a big part of that and help the interior of the offensive line significantly."
Jackson started 12 games for the Detroit Lions this past season, only allowing two sacks. He had a 60.3 run-blocking grade and a 60-7 pass-blocking grade for the season.
He will be a centerpiece for what the Rams want to do as he will try to open up lanes for the running backs. If Los Angeles can thrive offensively, it will take some of the pressure off the defense, considering they lost All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald to retirement this offseason.
