Rams News: Puka Nacua Breaks Down Which NBA Players Could Defend Him
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson were asked if several great basketball players in the NBA could cover them one-on-one.
Nacua and Jefferson were asked if players including Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons, and LeBron James could cover them. The majority of these players earned a resounding 'no' from both Nacua and Jefferson, via the Up & Adams Show.
Edwards was the first player that Jefferson said would have a chance to guard him, but that he would still have 'no chance.'
After Edwards came to Ja Morant, who earned consideration from both Nacua and Jefferson. Nacua said that Morant could 'maybe' guard him in the red zone while Jefferson said he would have a good chance. The 6-foot-2 point guard is known for his incredible athleticism and is one of the fastest players in the NBA, giving him an edge.
The one player Nacua was certain could cover him is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. "The King could do whatever he wants on the football field. Of course LeBron could guard me," Nacua said, via the Up & Adams Show.
It's not surprising to see both Nacua and Jefferson say very few of these NBA stars could cover them one-on-one, especially considering that many NFL cornerbacks can't cover one one-on-one. Nacua and Jefferson are two of the best in the league, with Jefferson leading all receivers in yards during the 2022 season and Nacua breaking the NFL rookie receiving yards record in 2023.
Both receivers are a nightmare for defensive gameplans and would be for the vast majority of the NBA if they decided to play football.
