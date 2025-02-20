New Salary Cap Increase Could See Rams Keep Both Stafford and Kupp
The Rams will have more money to play with in 2025 than they previously expected as the NFL announced they would be increasing the salary cap for this season, providing teams the ability to spend about $25 million more than last year.
This changes everything for the Rams as now they have enough money to pay for both Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford. If the Rams and Kupp work on an agreement that voids his 2026 year on his remaining deal, the team could work out a 15-17 million dollar deal for 2025. That would be about halfway between what Kupp is expected to earn on his current deal and how much the Rams are willing to eat in order to trade him.
Stafford's cap hit on his new deal will not affect the cap that much, so the Rams could keep both men while having around $40 million to spend this offseason. If their draft class takes about $11-15 million to sign, and Alaric Jackson will cost another $18 million on the cap if they don't backload his deal, that's about $8 million remaining.
If the Rams move on from Jonah Jackson and Darius Williams, that adds about $10 million to their cap space. If they do backload Jackson's deal, that could free up at least another $2-5 million.
Thus, they could have approximately $20-$25 million to spend on free agents. That would mean they would sacrifice the cap space getting rid of Kupp could create, but considering the role he plays within the offense, even if he's not getting the ball, it's worth it. Especially considering the top 5-7 wide receivers that hit free agency would be asking for $18-20 million per season.
The Rams need to get serious about their feelings regarding the 2024 squad. How close do Sean McVay and Les Snead feel they were to winning a championship because it looks like they were a single play away.
The Rams do not have a lot of holes on their roster and the draft will fill a lot of them. It is my opinion that the new cap should keep the Rams superstars in Los Angeles.
