Would the Colts Pair Rams' Kupp With Anthony Richardson?
It is becoming quite clear that despite the Rams offering to eat a portion of Cooper Kupp's contract, the trade market is limited at best and non-existent at worst. However one team may be desperate enough to make a deal and that is the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts and the Rams seem to love to trade blockbuster superstars between each other, considering deals made for Eric Dickerson and Marshall Faulk in past years. Current GM Chris Ballard is on the hottest of hot seats, and HC Shane Steichen is right there with him.
Owner Jim Irsay has been known to be a wild card when it comes to his roster, literally engineering Carson Wentz's departure from the franchise on the plane ride back from Jacksonville after the 2022 season finale, and considering Irsay, Ballard, and Steichen seem to be rolling the dice with Anthony Richardson despite reported locker room, effort, and chemistry issues with their QB, they may want to add a veteran player to help correct those concerns.
Pro Football Network predicted that the Rams could acquire a receiver that matches Kupp's resume this offseason and that Richardson would take off as a result.
"It’s been an underwhelming start to the career of the former fourth overall pick, but with just 15 starts under his belt, the bust talk needs to be delayed." Writes PFN's Kyle Soppe. "In addition to the mentioned receivers, Amari Cooper is likely to be available – there are plenty of weapons out there.
"The three I brought up are nice YAC threats to complement the down field abilities of the players already on this roster (Michael Pittman Jr. is viewed as the chain moving threat and even he ranks ahead of Tee Higgins and Terry McLaurin in yards per deep route over the past two seasons) and Richardson might not be as far away from quarterbacking an above average offense as it seems."
"Richardson is not a perfect quarterback and has a glaring flaw in terms of decision making – if a move is made to solidify that position on the field, it gives him the potential to access his other tools."
"Lamar Jackson was thought to be the MVP, Jared Goff was an MVP finalist, and Sam Darnold was on the list for most surprising QBs in the league – they were all top-5 in yards per play-action attempt a season ago. Richardson ranked 12th (just behind Josh Allen and ahead of Joe Burrow) in that regard and should continue to thrive in those spots with an elite run game behind him and, in this scenario, a receiver core that can match up with almost any."
Only time will tell if Kupp will be sent off to Indiana. My prediction is that the move seems unlikely considering Kupp's desire to play with a contender.
