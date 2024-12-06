Newest Ram Forbes Speaks For First Time
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) recently claimed former first roung pick and Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. off waivers earlier this week. In an attempt to strengthen their secondary defense, Forbes is a young player with a high ceiling. He can impact this team in a big way.
Forbes was cut from the Commanders roster last Saturday after playing six games for them this season, recording seven tackles and one interception. He has not played since Week 10 and spent a year and a half with the team that drafted him. Forbes spoke on the fresh start that the Rams provide.
"Yeah it's part of business," Forbes said. "I wish it didn't happen like that, but it did, and how like you said, have a fresh start here and a clean slate and I'm just ready to take advantage of it honestly."
It has only been a few short days in Los Angeles, but Forbes is already becoming acclimated to life inside the Rams facility. He has some familiarity with a few Rams secondary defenders and actually played with Rams cornerback Cobie Durant last season with the Commanders.
"It's a team that's bonded together, and they seem like a lot of great people, a lot of great coaches, and just ready to get started," Forbes said. "I knew [S] Kam Curl and [CB] Cobie Durant, so I knew them too just prior to training, and I played with Kam last year."
After being drafted 16th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Forbes has totaled 45 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and two interceptions in 20 career games. The Rams were eyeing down Forbes during the draft process and are happy to finally get the guy they once believed would impact this defense.
"Honestly, just like you said, be yourself and play with confidence," Forbes said. "That's one thing they said they seen, that I wasn't playing with confidence. That's one thing I'm looking forward to just go out here and play ball and not worry about other things."
The Rams are in a spot where they must win the rest of their regular season games or at least lose just one out of their last five. Forbes is going to be a major help in the back end of the defense to bolster this defense and help lead them to another comeback playoff season.
In regards to Forbes playing in Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills (10-2), Rams head coach Sean McVay said it is "probably less likely that we would go that route". Not extremely surprising as Forbes will still need some time to adjust. He will likely play some snaps against the 49ers in Week 15.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE