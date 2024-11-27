Rams' Curl Reveals How to Improve Going Forward
Kamren Curl and the Los Angeles Rams have gone back and forth with the .500 mark all season long. Having lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12, the Rams have got to find way to string wins together if they want any chance at the playoffs.
Curl has been a solid safety for the Rams this season. Curl has had big moments this season and has been a consistent part of the Ram's defense in high-leverage situations.
Given the deflating loss, the Rams take another step back in their division and playoff goals. Curl was asked about how his team can move forward from deflating losses and focus on the remainder of the season.
"Watching the film, got to make the corrections. Everybody has taken accountability," Curl said. "We gotta move on and make sure no one does that to us again. We just got to put the work in and make sure it doesn't happen."
The Rams have fallen victim to an inconsistent offense this season, Partly due to the fact the team's offensive keys fell to injury, but on the defensive side, the Rams had been good in the red zone on defense, but against Philadelphia, you wouldn't have known that. Curl touched on what the defense needs to do to make the stops before their opponents get to the red zone.
"We gotta be better on first and second down, force some teams into third and longs," Curl said. "We got to be good at stopping drives and not giving up so many first downs."
Curl is no stranger to success, given his experience in the league. He has been a part of a team fighting for the playoffs before (Washington Commanders) and has found ways to be a key contributor for the Rams, especially chasing down the division.
"I feel like it (division) is still wide open, we are all still stacked on each other," Curl said. "In the terms of the division race, we still have our fate in our hands; we just gotta win games."
