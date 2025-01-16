NFL HOFer Gives Praise to Rams Head Coach Sean McVay
For many, it may seem like a surprise how the Los Angeles Rams ended up in the NFL playoffs.
The Rams season started on a bad note. The team only won one of their first five games. On top of that, the injuries to key players started to pile up. It looked like the team was headed for a disappointing season. But that was not the case.
The Rams turned things around in the second half of the season, winning the NFC West and winning their first playoff game this season in the Wild Card round.
But how did this team get here with all they have dealt with all seasons long?
Rams head coach Sean McVay put his belief in this team since the beginning of the season and through the hard and rough times, it never left. He believed in the players, coaching staff, and everyone involved with the organization and they all believed in him as well.
The Rams will continue their long season journey trying to get to another NFC Championship game on Sunday. They will play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round. A huge match up that McVay will have his team ready for.
"I am with you on this, I think McVay is an incredible coach," said NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin on the Herd. "Even the year they won that Super Bowl, to have that kind of talent on that team and not have any kind of situation from that team was incredible. That means he manages all those personalities. There were a lot of personalities on that team."
McVay and the Rams had to deal with the tragedy that is still going on with the California Wildfires that have impacted the whole city of Los Angeles.
"He puts it right in and uses it. He does not run away from it. He says to the guys, hey let us give our people back home something. To get away from the mess they are dealing with. Let us make some greatness out of that great mess. Let us try to ride this. Every team this time of the year tries to find that hook ... The Rams played like; we are going to give these people some relief from what they have been dealing with."
