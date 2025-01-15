Stafford, Rams 'Played for People Back Home' on Monday Night
The Los Angeles Rams refused to let the wildfires spreading through Los Angeles and relocating their Wild Card matchup with the Minnesota Vikings deter them from the mission at hand. After battling through adversity all season to win the NFC West, the Rams unexpectedly faced more over the past few days.
Still, the Rams entered the game with elite focus, completely outclassing the Vikings Monday night. Rams head coach Sean McVay noted the team's approach to the game.
“I think that you could feel it more than anything I could say,” McVay said.
“There was just a look in their eye. They had a focus, the right kind of urgency and enjoyment that we always try to strike that perfect balance. And I was just proud of them. I think you could just feel it. You could feel it in warm-ups. There was just an aura.
"You talk about sports offering a platform for people to offer a little bit of temporary relief, and I thought the way our team competed tonight was what it looked like. To stay connected, to stay together, just the fight and resilience and all the different things that are great traits this team has really built through the challenges that they've gone through over the course of this season. I'm really proud of them. I'm excited to be able to move forward."
Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford noted the team's mindset heading into their matchup against the Vikings. Although the Rams' home playoff game was played in a completely different state, Stafford said the Rams played with the city and it's residents in mind.
"We knew we weren't just playing for us," Stafford said. "We were playing for people back home who needed something to watch and enjoy."
After registering two of the Rams' nine sacks on Monday night, defensive lineman Kobie Turner agreed with Stafford. The tragedy in Los Angeles undoubtedly fueled the Rams on the field.
"We had the city on our back this week," Turner said. "I'm glad we were able to pick up a dub. McVay has been talking to us all week about the fact how we are built for this. Everything that we've gone through from this season up 'til now has prepared us for this exact moment."
