Rams GM Les Snead on the Success They Have Found in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams have built something special in the last couple of years. Head coach Sean McVay since becoming the Rams coach has been one of the best coaches in the National Football League. A lot of credit also has to go to general manager Les Snead.
The Rams came out with a big victory on Monday Night in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs. They defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a convincing fashion. The Rams dominated the whole game and the experience of McVay and some of the players from the Rams Super Bowl run proved to be the difference in the game.
The win adds another winner under the belts of McVay and Snead.
McVay has taken the Rams to the Super Bowl twice, winning in 2022. Snead has built a great roster over the years, giving the team everything they need to be successful. Even in the years that many thought the Rams were going to rebuild, Snead and McVay have pulled the right strings and selected the right players for this Rams team.
Now the Rams have officially started their run to another Super Bowl.
"It is very fulfilling," said Rams general manager Les Snead on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
"We are very appreciative. There are different moments, there are certain parts of the celebration where you are not pressing ahead when you are not preparing for the next decision, next game, or whatever. Were we do sit down, Sean, myself, and go wow, this is something special that we, you know, we engineered, that we worked together. And the entire building. What I am trying to say is, that what we do in those moments, is okay what we differently have here is continuity and can we intentionally and kind of use continuity as a way to get an edge? And we talk about that a lot."
The Rams continuity showed up in the win over the Vikings. The Rams who have been in these types of games before, know what it takes to get the job done. The veteran leadership of quarterback Matthew Stafford, tight end Tyler Higbee, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp are huge in the playoffs. The team will look to get a step closer to the ultimate goal on Sunday.
