3 WR FA the Rams Should Target
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to think about this off-season. One of their biggest decisions will be what becomes of their WR room after Cooper Kupp gets traded. I've found three free-agent wide receivers that the Rams should target to alleviate pressure off Puka Nacua. If they go into the next NFL season with him being their main option, he'll be double-teamed all season long.
The first free agent the Rams should target is Tee Higgins. They should go out and offer Higgins a big contract to pair him up alongside Nacua to have an elite WR duo once again. While Higgins didn't have his best year, he still put up impressive stats being the Cincinnati Bengals' number two option.
Higgins had 911 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Higgins's lack of yards can be attributed to the monster season his teammate Jamarr Chase had, so it's unclear whether or not Higgins will want to go somewhere where he's the bonafide first option. If the Rams get him, it will be a competition on who would get the ball first between him and Nacua, but I suspect he'd still be the second option in LA.
Higgins would be a big splash play and would take up a lot of their cap space, but if the Rams want something cheaper and with less investment, I believe Diontae Johnson could work in Sean McVay's offensive scheme. Johnson has had a weird season where he's played for three different teams.
It seems like no matter where he goes, things don't end up going well for either party involved. However, I believe he can find a more definitive role with the Rams. He would come onto this team and see a lot of balls go his way, and he can serve as a good number two option.
Finally, if the Rams want to take a risk on someone who could blossom into a solid receiver for years to come, they could target Rondale Moore. Moore signed with the Atlanta Falcons last year but suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice before the season started. Moore is only 24 and has plenty of room to grow, but he hasn't seen the field in over a year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE