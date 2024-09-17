NFL Power Rankings: Rams Continue to Plummet After Losing Many Players to Injury
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams suffered one of their most devastating losses under head coach Sean McVay, falling 41-10 to division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. From the opening whistle, the Cardinals dominated, and the game was decided by the end of the first quarter. The Rams appeared unprepared, undisciplined, and most notably, severely undermanned.
Heading into Week 3, the Rams are already the most injury-riddled team in the NFL. Their season, just two games in, is beginning to look like a lost cause. Now sitting at 0-2, they face an even steeper challenge in their home opener against the San Francisco 49ers, a team that has had their number for the better part of the last half-decade.
The injuries have taken a heavy toll, and many national outlets have reflected the Rams' struggles in their power rankings. Pro Football Talk dropped the team from No. 15 to No. 24, while ESPN moved them from No. 10 to No. 20. ESPN even suggested that the Rams could consider giving their backup quarterback a shot, given the mounting injuries and dismal start.
"The Rams made backup quarterback a priority this offseason after struggling at the spot for the past two years," wrote Sarah Bishop. "In 2022, Los Angeles picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers in December after starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was injured, and last season, the Rams signed Carson Wentz during their bye week after Brett Rypien struggled in his lone start. If Stafford misses time because of injury, the Rams believe they have a backup quarterback who can succeed in this offense. Los Angeles also has quarterback Stetson Bennett on the roster (he served as the backup quarterback while Garoppolo was suspended for the first two games), but the veteran is the clear No. 2 QB."
The Rams couldn't afford to lose at least nine of their key players this season, and they have lost seven for an extended period. The Rams' injury list reads like a CVS receipt. Notable names on the IR include Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tyler Higbee, Joe Noteboom, KT Leveston, Steve Avila, Darious Williams, and John Johnson III, among others.
This season is starting to feel eerily similar to the injury-plagued 2022 campaign when the Rams finished 5-12. Their only hope for salvaging this year hinges on regaining some health, but for now, that seems like a distant possibility.
