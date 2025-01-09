One Factor That Gives Vikings an Edge Over the Rams in Wild Card Game
The Los Angeles Rams will host the NFC North Minnesota Vikings in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams finished off the season with a 10-7 record, while the Vikings come into the matchup with a 14-3 record. Both teams have had great seasons, and they played each other back in Week 8 of the season, with the Rams coming out on top.
Both teams are coming off losses to end the regular season but were in a different fashion. The Rams rested most of their starters and did what they wanted to do leading up to this game. The Vikings played for the No.1 seed to close out the season but came up short. It was not a performance they wanted to remember.
The Rams mostly have the edge heading into Monday's game. They have head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford who knows what it takes to win in the playoffs. And the Rams are at home. They also are one of the hottest teams heading into the playoffs.
But one edge that the Vikings can have, is getting the ugly taste out of their mouth that they had after their Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.
"Nothing like a good slap to the face before you walk into the postseason," said CBS Sports Analyst Emory Hunt. "So I think the slap in the face from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings will help them recalibrate. Get back on the right track and look like the 14-2 team we saw them going into that last game in Week 18. So, I like the Vikings to really write the ship, get their revenge against the Rams, and move on."
"Enjoy the opportunity," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Let's go swing. Let's go compete to the best of our ability. Let's continue to take steps that are in the right direction. You get into the dance it's a single elimination tournament. We're going to go swing. We're going to shoot our shot. We're not going to be afraid to do anything other than go for it.”
The Rams will look to make another playoff run under McVay. It starts on by taking care of business against the Vikings.
