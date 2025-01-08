REPORT: What Are the Chances the Rams Win the Super Bowl?
The Los Angeles Rams battled back from a 1-4 start to the season to win the NFC West and secure a home playoff game. Their matchup in the Wild Card round will be against a Minnesota Vikings team they beat earlier in the season at home, in one of the more exciting games played throughout the league this season.
The Rams hope a win in the Wild Card round is the first of many wins this postseason. This season is already one of the finer coaching jobs of Rams head coach Sean McVay's tenure with the team, but another deep playoff run would solidify it.
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News released his rankings of every playoff team's chances of winning the Super Bowl this season. He gave the Rams the ninth-best chances of winning the Super Bowl after winning five of their final six regular season games and nearly winning their regular season finale without many of their most critical players.
"The Rams still get headlined by Sean McVay's offense, with youngsters Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua being the most vital pieces around Matthew Stafford," Iyer said. "But they wouldn't be here without their young, post-Aaron Donald defense rising to be more disruptive with steady development. Any team with a great coach and a few core players that have won a Super Bowl can't be taken for granted in this playoff field.
While the Rams would certainly like to make another Super Bowl appearance, Rams head coach Sean McVay knows how challenging it will be to beat the Vikings and advance to the divisional round. McVay noted that the VIkings do many things well, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
"What I see is [Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has] done an excellent job of morphing it to his players," McVay said. "I think that sometimes can get a little bit overemphasized. There’s a foundational philosophy that I think people carry offensively, but he's put his own spin on it that works for his team and there’s been a great evolution. You really look at it, I've been really impressed with what they've done, and I enjoy watching their tape. There are some similarities of things that we've done together and then there have been some things that they have kind of added and that fits their group. Very impressed nonetheless."
