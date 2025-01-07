Rams' HC Sean McVay Message to Young Players Before Playoffs
Now that the Los Angeles Rams have completed their regular season, their focus is on making another run in the playoffs. The Rams turned around their season and won the NFC West title. The team will enter the NFL Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC and are set to play the Minnesota Vikings in the first round.
This team has been led by their young talented roster all year. The defense is very young but has played their best football in recent weeks. But now in the playoffs, it is a whole different ball game for a team and players. The Rams will have plenty of players that will be in their first playoff game on Monday Night.
"Enjoy the opportunity," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "Let's go swing. Let's go compete to the best of our ability. Let's continue to take steps that are in the right direction. You get into the dance it's a single elimination tournament. We're going to go swing. We're going to shoot our shot. We're not going to be afraid to do anything other than go for it.”
The Rams young players will lean on their veteran teammates in the playoffs. This team has veteran players in important areas to keep the young calm and their heads in the game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and tight end Tyler Higbee will lead the way. It will be important that the Rams get off to a fast start.
"Let's control the things that we can control. There are certain things that we can't, the bounce of the ball, some of the decisions that maybe officials make, but we're going to put our focus and concentration on everything that we can control. If we put it together with some of the guys we have at the right spots and the way that this team is capable of playing, you tell me it's a three-and-a-half-hour window where we get a chance to go compete I'm saying, ‘I'll take it and let's go swing."
The Rams are a dangerous team heading into the players. Even with all their young players on the roster, the team has players who have been here before and know what it takes to win it all.
