One Former NFL Player Warns Rams QB Stafford About One Team Showing Interest
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency and then the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March and the draft will happen in late April.
That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere. It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
The Rams do not have a lot of needs, but they will have to address them if they want to be serious contenders next season and not just make the playoffs.
The biggest headline right now for the Rams is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford can be traded this off season and the Rams already granted Stafford and his people permission to look for a trade. The Rams want to have Stafford back, but they are committed to giving him money.
There are plenty of teams interested in trying for the Super Bowl winning quarterback and future Hall of Famer. They know that Stafford gives him an instant chance to win a lot of games next season.
One former NFL player sends a warning to Stafford about one team not to get traded to this offseason.
"I am all for people getting as much leverage as they possibly can. Matthew Stafford cannot seriously want to go to the Giants," said Mike Greenberg, Host of Get Up. "I do not mean this as disrespectfully as that sounds but Field Yates brought up some of the options."
"You are going to a wind tunnel behind a terrible offensive line on a team that was awful last year, where the coach and the general manager careers are basically hanging by a thread in that market. They are in a ridiculous competitive division. I am all for drumming up leverage, but if you are Matthew Stafford that could not possibility be right now near the top of your list."
"No way I would want to play for the New York Football Giants," said former NFL player Damien Woody. "The New York Football Giants are a disaster. We've seen what happened this past year, obviously with Saquon Barkely ... The disaster that was Daniel Jones. They cannot protect the quarterback."
