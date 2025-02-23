BREAKING: Former Teammate Defends Potential Rams Target Aaron Rodgers
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March. That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere.
It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
One of the biggest headlines that will go on all offseason is whether the Rams will trade veteran quarterbackMatthew Stafford. Stafford wants to play for the Rams to close out his Hall of Fame career.
If Stafford does not come back to Los Angeles next season, one quarterback the Rams can go after is veteran Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers spent most of his career in Green Bay but then was traded to the New York Jets where he has played the last two seasons.
Rodgers has not played his best football during his time in New York but showed late last season that he can still play at the NFL level and still has a little bit more to give in his Hall of Fame career.
Rodgers has been criticized by many about how he handles himself with a franchise, teammates, and coaches.
One former teammate says that everything you heard about Rodgers that makes him seem like a bad teammate is not true.
"Yes, I am enjoying the sunshine, said Rodgers when asked about being in California for the offseason.
Rodgers was also asked what he looks for when choosing what team he wants to play for next.
"That they want you," added Rodgers. "And they got a good team."
Rodgers Jets teammate quarterback Jordan Travis responded on what Rodgers said.
"8 is a great person. That narrative is crazy," said Travis on X/Twitter.
Rodgers will fit in with the Rams if they decide to move on from Stafford. Head coach Sean McVay has also spoken highly about Rodgers in the past saying that Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all time and that he is an elite thrower of the ball.
McVay is a great coach who can give Rodgers what he needs to finish off his career like his prime years.
