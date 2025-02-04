Pat McAfee Sings Praises of Top Rams' Executive
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways. Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
The Rams have one of the best offenses in the the National Football League. The Rams have a lot of different weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
On the defensive side is where the Rams shined last season.
The Rams defense was unknown in the first half of last season. In second half everyone knew about the young defense that the Rams built. The defense was one of the best defenses in the National Football League to close the year off. They were led by young players making their mark in their first year in the league.
The Rams have been able to compete for the last couple of seasons. Since coming back to Los Angeles, general manager Les Snead has done a great job of building the roster each offseason. The Rams when you think they are in a rebuild or will not compete the following season, they prove a lot of people wrong.
"We have no idea what is going to happen," said Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "There is a lot that has to get figured out. Les Snead has done a great job in building that roster. Remember they go all in to win that Super Bowl in Los Angeles. They do, they did. Then what do you do on the other side? You kick the can down the road. That can be not going to have any more road to get kicked down. It is going to be staring at you right in the face."
"They did that. They were able to adjust. They got great usage out of their draft picks. Even though they did not have a lot of draft picks. Remember his [Les Snead] entire thing was f*** them draft picks. Now he has young guys in very important positions. He can manage the roster and Matthew Stafford coming back. Look out for the Los Angeles Rams."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE