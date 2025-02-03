What Player Should Rams Want to Bring Back in Free Agency?
The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job of finding talent in the NFL Draft in recent years that best fits their scheme. The Rams have also found success in finding players in free agency who come to Los Angeles and have good production for the team. The Rams will try to do it again this offseason and find players that make the team better all around.
The Rams face a lot of unknowns when it comes to which players will they bring back next season, which is more important, players that have been here and done that, or the younger players that have more prime years left in them.
The Rams will have to decide who they want to bring back and if they want to run it back with most of the same players are they willing to give a fair negotiation process with all the players?
The Rams have had breakout stars over the last couple of years. And we seen the same going into the future. If there is one thing for sure it is that the Rams coaching staff led by Sean McVay and the front office led by Les Snead know how to find players that best fit what they need and find success right away, replacing players that have gone to other teams.
"If I had to pick one, give me the left tackle, Alaric Jackson," said former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew on Between the Horns.
"Got to have [Michael] Hoecht back, you know I have to have Hoecht back," said Rams former defensive lineman D'Marco Farr. "Hoecht got fined 23,000 or something, whatever it was, I do not know why. Trash talking, I do not know. But I think he is great for this team. I think he is great for this defense and he is also great from Jared Verse [defensive end]. He lets Verse be Verse. Got to have Hoecht back."
The Rams had one of the best defenses down the stretch last season. The Rams have a young talented defense that will look to get better this offseason. This defense is for real and come next season it can be one of the best in the whole league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE