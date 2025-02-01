NFL Insider Breaks Down Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford's Contract
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways.
Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
Now the Rams face some tough decisions this offseason. As much as they want to keep the Rams core together, last season could have been the last we had seen of all the Super Bowl team from 2022 intact.
The Rams biggest piece that will be closely watched this offseason is veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford is expected to come back for another NFL season in 2025. That is good news for both parties, but it can also mean Stafford can be on the move and on another team next season.
Stafford is coming off a season that saw him lead the Rams from a 1-4 start to a second half run into the playoffs, winning the NFC West, and a playoff game. And they were one drive any from playing in another NFC Championship game. Stafford showed he still has some juice left in his career and is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
"Matthew Stafford, announcing he wants to keep playing what wheels does that set in motion," said Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show.
"What that now takes to is the Rams to say all right, we all know that Stafford is not playing for I think it is $27 million, this year which is really $23 million because there was a $4 million roster bonus that was guaranteed which is essentially part of his 2024 salary but regardless Matthew Stafford is not a bottom of the starting caliber money type of a player," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
"Last year there was a contract situation that played out all the way up until training camp with Matthew Stafford. They ended up giving him a raise and in turn, Matthew Stafford gave up his future guarantees which made abundantly clear he was really on a year-to-year plan here."
"The next step is for his agent and the Rams to figure out what a new contract for Matthew Stafford looks like. It is a multi-year commitment, or is it a one-year commitment? If they cannot come together on a deal, is it possible that they can revisit the idea of trading Matthew Stafford?"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE