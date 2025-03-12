BREAKING: Rams Lose Leading Tackler to Panthers in Free Agency
The Rams lost another starter in the first hour of the new league year on Wednesday. This time, it’s their leading tackler.
Inside linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who led the Rams with a career-high 135 tackles in 2024, has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, according to insider Ian Rapoport.
Rozeboom is the latest player to depart the Rams roster. Earlier in the first hour of the new league year, the team officially released wide receiver Cooper Kupp. On Tuesday, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson left the team to sign a free-agent deal with the 49ers.
Losing Rozeboom on the surface is concerning not just because he was their leading tackler, but also because inside linebacker is an area of need for the Rams. Los Angeles has not invested in the position for several years, since selecting Ernest Jones in the 2021 draft.
From 2021-23, Jones was the quarterback of the Rams’ defense. Selected 103rd overall in the third round, Jones helped the Rams win the Super Bowl as a rookie. Rather than extend his contract entering his fourth NFL campaign, the Rams traded Jones to Tennessee in August for a sixth-rounder in 2026.
And after the Titans dealt Jones to Seattle midway through last season, he just signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks to remain in the Rams’ division.
Rozeboom and Troy Reeder, the Rams’ primary starters at inside linebacker, each originally signed with the team as non-drafted free agents. Like Rozeboom, Reeder also is an unrestricted free agent. The Rams can’t afford to carry such a vulnerability in the heart of their defense, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes said last month.
“They're in a division with the San Francisco 49ers, who will be better next year,” Kimes said. “They’re in a conference with the Philadelphia Eagles, with teams like Detroit. I think the linebacker position has outsized significance in the NFC because of those teams that you're competing against. You have to be solid, better against the run.”
The Rams ranked 22nd in run defense last season (130.0 yards per game), their worst effort since 2018. So, Les Snead and Sean McVay would seem wise to upgrade at inside linebacker. Their only free-agent addition so far on the defensive side of the ball is nose tackle Poona Ford.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.