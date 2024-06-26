Rams Meet Brazilian Soccer Team
With the NFL offseason in full force, SoFi Stadium was instead occupied on Monday by Copa América. The Copa América tournament is currently in the group stages, and saw Brazil and Costa Rica face off Monday. Brazil and Costa Rica finished in a 0-0 tie, a disappointing finish for Brazil.
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua was in the house for the occasion, and was shown meeting two Brazilian soccer greats, Vinícius Júnior and Neymar Júnior. Nacua gave both Viní and Neymar customized Rams jerseys. Viní got a No. 7 Rams jersey with "Vini Jr" on the back, and Neymar got a No. 10 Rams jersey with his name also on the back of the jersey. Neymar did not play in the game as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL, but was still in attendance at SoFi Stadium.
Nacua was in attendance for the game alongside Rams teammates Jason Taylor II and Tre Tomlinson. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler also attended the game.
The Rams receiver is coming off an incredibly impressive rookie season in which he broke the all-time NFL rookie receiving yards record which had stood for over 60 years. Nacua caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He also broke the rookie single-game and single-season receptions record, as well as the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game. He will look to put together another strong season in his second year, which will begin in September.
