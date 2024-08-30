Puka Nacua's Brother Released, Could Rams Set Up Family Reunion?
Samson Nacua spent the start of 2024 as a member of the UFL team the Michigan Panthers where he put up 11 catches for 125 receiving yards. The New Orleans Saints would sign the older brother of Los Angeles Rams breakout wide receiver Puka Nacua in August of 2024.
Nacua was a fan favorite during his preseason with the Saints as he showed off his ability to make tough catches and a physical blocker on the perimeter. He went viral on X after he almost returned a field goal for a touchdown as time expired in the first half of a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
This play, however, was the highlight of his preseason as Nacua only saw two catches on seven targets
The former Utah and BYU wide receiver spent five years in college where amassed 1,344 receiving yards with 14 career touchdowns. Although his collegiate numbers are not anything to write home about, Nacua does possess intangible skills that translate to the professional game.
Despite his impressive showing during his time in New Orleans, the Saints did decided to release Nacua after making their final decisions regarding their 53-man roster. This could allow Nacua to find himself reuniting with his brother as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams wide receiver room already consists of six players, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, and Jordan Whittington. If Sean McVay and his staff feel like adding Nacua to the team, it would more than likely be as a member of the practice squad.
The Nacua brothers have been making headlines all across social media as one of the premier active families in the NFL. The oldest brother Kai Nacua also captured the spotlight earlier this year as a member of the Michigan Panthers.
Kai led the UFL in interceptions this year with three which made him a candidate for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award and a member of the inaugural All-UFL team.
Puka Nacua having the opportunity to play in the regular season along with his brother would be one of the NFL's best feel-good stories. However, it would be highly unlikely to happen unless one of the Rams' wide receivers goes down with an injury.
