Rams Add Veteran DL to Bolster Depth Chart
After the retirement of future hall of famer Aaron Donald, questions would be raised as to how the Los Angeles Rams' front seven would be able to fill the massive void. Finding a replacement for who most consider the greatest defensive tackle of this generation is impossible.
Instead of trying to find one guy to get the job done, the Rams are taking the 'by committee' approach to make up for the production that Donald left behind.
During Donald's final season, the Rams ranked 12th in the National Football League in rushing yards allowed per game at 106.8. This new-look Rams defensive line will be heading into a youth movement this season as the team will be relying heavily on the former Florida State tandem of Jared Vearse and Braden Fiske, who the Rams selected in the first two rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.
Second-year defensive tackle Kobie Turner will be asked to carry more responsibility this season after spending 2023 playing alongside Donald. Turner was impressive last year as a counter punch for this Rams defensive line, the former Wake Forest Demon Deacon finished the season with 29 tackles and nine sacks as a rookie.
With a bigger role heading into the 2024-25 season expect Turner to be the Rams' main run stuffer at the center of their interior defense.
Like all great defensive lines in the NFL, it is important to have a rotation of guys who can come in on any down and not miss a beat. Recently the Rams added more depth to their unit with the addition of former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.
The Ontario, Canada native was a third round pick out of Oklahoma in 2020, Gallimore spent four seasons with the Cowboys but never developed into a full-time starter. The majority of Gallimore's snaps came as a rookie, unfortunately after Dallas selected Mazi Smith in 2023 it was clear the former Sooner had been replaced.
The Rams signed Gallimore after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins after the preseason. Los Angeles already has six defensive linemen on the team, which means it is likely that Cory Durden could be the odd man out heading into the regular season. Gallimore is being signed to the 53-man roster so Durden could essentially be relegated to the practice squad unless another team decides to inquire about his services.
More New: Rams' Puka Nacua Reaches Top-30 of Best NFL Players Entering Season